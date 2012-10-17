What Really Happens After You Cast Your Vote For President

The Electoral College is really misunderstood. It’s not just a game of numbers, there are actual physical people who are elected to it. In fact, when you vote, you’re not even electing a president, just an elector.



The system does, however, make sense from the perspective of what the founding fathers intended.

Here, we run down what exactly the electoral college is and just why it matters.

Produced by Daniel Goodman

