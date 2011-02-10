AMAZING: Elderly Woman Attacks 6 Hammer-Wielding Jewel Thieves With Her Purse

Finally, some more evidence that Joan Rivers is not the worlds only arse-kicking little old lady!



In one of the most Pythonesque video memes circulating, a British pensioner (or retiree, as we would say) in Northampton, England, named Ann Timsom beats the crap out of 6 would-be jewel thieves with her purse on February 7.

The video shows the thieves bashing the windows of a Michael Jones jewellers with sledgehammers while some employees frantically try to close the security gates. Timson, wearing in a bright red, jacket, runs up to the four young men (who range from 18-39) and smacks them around with a black handbag bag. Whaaat!

And then the young men all run away, or at least try to, some escaping on scooters. Later interviews of Timson describe her deep annoyance at folks who stood their and gaped at the robbery taking place in broad daylight. This probably includes Ben Jacobson the documentary filmmaker who caught the whole thing on camera.

See below for the video (and here for another old lady wielding a deadly handbag).

[H/T] GoaG

