Watch the intense moment Mexican marines stormed 'El Chapo' Guzmán's hideout

Mexican authorities released helmet-camera footage to TV station Televisa from operation “Black Swan” — the raid that eventually led to the recapture of notorious drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán last Friday.

The video shows the moment Marines stormed Guzmán’s hideout in Los Mochis, Mexico. The Sinaloa cartel boss had managed to avoid capture for nearly six months since his impressive escape from Mexico’s most-fortified prison.

Marines confiscated eight military rifles, one hand gun, a rocket launcher, two rockets, and four vehicles — two of which were armoured — from Guzmán’s hideout.

Here is a clip of the raid, via journalist Carlos Loret:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.