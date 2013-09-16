Bills Rookie Quarterback Got Emotional After Throwing A Last-Second Game-Winning Touchdown

E.J. Manuel led the Bills to their first win of the season with a touchdown pass with just two seconds remaining. After the touchdown, the rookie appeared to fight back tears on the field.

The touchdown came at the end of an 80-yard drive that started with just 90 seconds left in the game. After a pass interference call and a scramble, Manuel found Stevie Johnson wide open in the back of the endzone after the defenders got crossed-up. Here is the video:



<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div>

