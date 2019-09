Incredible video of Egyptians chasing riot police into a park (via ZeroHedge).



And for more incredible images of the riots, click here >

And also check out this incredible video, via boingboing, of Egyptian protesters standing up to a government vehicle.

BoingBoing call it a “Tienanmen Square” moment.

