Dog-pee celebration costs Ole Miss game against archrival Mississippi State

Mississippi State won the Egg Bowl on Thursday against its archrival Ole Miss after the Rebels earned a late unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty for a celebration in which receiver Elijah Moore pretended to pee like a dog.

The celebration pushed the tying extra-point attempt back 15 yards, and kicker Luke Logan pushed it wide, giving the Mississippi State Bulldogs the win.

Oddly enough, it wasn’t the first time a peeing-dog celebration had been employed in the rivalry between the two teams.

The Egg Bowl ended in dramatic, highly unusual fashion Thursday with Ole Miss missing a tying extra-point attempt against Mississippi State.

The chaos started when Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral connected with wide receiver Elijah Moore, who found the end zone and brought the Rebels within a point of the Bulldogs, at 21-20, with just four seconds left on the clock.

While celebrating his monumental score, Moore dropped to all fours and pretended to pee like a dog, earning himself an unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty for excessive celebration.

Mississippi State is bowl eligible because Ole Miss pretended to be a peeing dog pic.twitter.com/mZ0f13Z4Nd — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 29, 2019

The penalty pushed the Rebels back 15 yards, effectively preventing them from attempting a two-point conversion to win the game and turning the chip-shot extra point into a far more harrowing kick.

With the game hanging in the balance, kicker Luke Logan lined up the attempt but pushed it wide.

THE KICK IS NO GOOD! MISSISSIPPI STATE WINS THE EGG BOWL! pic.twitter.com/Cf6JA3bAJg — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 29, 2019

After the game, Ole Miss was clearly disappointed with the outcome of the final sequence.

“That’s not who we are. We’ve been a disciplined team all year, and so just disappointed that happened,” Rebels coach Matt Luke said. “That’s not who he is. Elijah is a good kid, and he just got caught up in the moment.”

On Twitter, fans reveled in the chaotic ending to the Thanksgiving rivalry game.

College football is a perfect sport because sometimes the most memorable play of the season is a ridiculous highlight which shifts the national championship race and sometimes it’s a guy on a 4-8 team pretending to pee like a dog. — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) November 29, 2019

That was too much Egg Bowl. That was maximum Egg Bowl. — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) November 29, 2019

For the first time in history, a team has literally pissed away a game. — Cecil Hurt (@CecilHurt) November 29, 2019

A guy fake peed, turning Bama's win over Mississippi State into a Quality Win. Bama will now make the Playoff thanks to a guy fake peeing — Wofford Terriers hate week (@thejasonkirk) November 29, 2019

The Egg On Your Face Bowl https://t.co/WJvB9Ri48C — Jake Kring-Schreifels (@jakeks19) November 29, 2019

THIS is the real streak to be proud of https://t.co/qBFbcMsMvA — holly anderson (@HollyAnderson) November 29, 2019

Oddly enough, it was not the first time these teams had traded this specific celebration. In 2017, just two months after Odell Beckham Jr. introduced the world to the post-touchdown dog pee, then-Ole Miss receiver and current Seattle Seahawk DK Metcalf re-created the celebration in the Egg Bowl.

Moore’s celebration was most likely intended as an homage to those who came before him but instead helped his team lose its biggest game of the year.

