Seen enough earthquake-related videos yet?



Of course not.

Before the next natural disaster ravages the East Coast, enjoy these three baseball analysts react to Tuesday’s earthquake in real-time.

Jeremy Brisiel’s look of despair is classic. As is his line, “Should we…go somewhere?”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.