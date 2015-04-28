Stunning video shows all of the earthquake damage across Nepal

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit the Nepal region on April 25, devastating Nepal and neighbouring countries with damage and fatalities. The earthquake is the worst to hit Nepal in eight decades and aftershocks could still be felt 24 hours afterwards.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

