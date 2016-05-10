Dwyane Wade's potential game-clinching shot got stuck on the back of the rim

It doesn’t get much crazier than this.
With less than a minute to go in overtime and the Miami Heat needing a win to avoid a 3-1 series deficit, Dwyane Wade attempted to put the game away with a driving layup and somehow the ball just came to a complete stop on the back of the rim.
It is not unusual to see a ball get stuck on the side of the rim, but this is rare. And on top of that, it came with the Heat nursing a 4-point lead in a playoff game.
Here is a replay.
The result was a jump ball and luckily for the Heat it didn’t cost them the game as they went on to win 94-87.
The reaction by the bench was great.
