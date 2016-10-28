Dwyane Wade did a throat-slash gesture after hitting a game-clinching 3-pointer in first game with Bulls

Dwyane Wade made his regular-season debut with the Chicago Bulls on Thursday and clinched the game with a huge three-pointer with less than 30 seconds to go.

It was Wade’s fourth three-pointer of the game and it put the Bulls up 104-99. They would go on to win 105-99.

However, it is what Wade did after the shot that will likely get the attention of the NBA office.

After Wade made the shot, he immediately turned to the crowd and did a throat-slashing gesture, a move that is strongly frowned upon in most sports leagues.



The gesture has been banned in the NBA since 1999. Kevin Durant was fined $25,000 for making a throat-slash during the 2012-13 season.

TNT announcer Marv Albert expressed disappointment in Wade for the gesture.

“Dwyane Wade with a gesture that could cost him,” Albert said. “I know you get caught in the heat of the action, but I am surprised he did that.”

Wade finished with 22 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists in the game. It was also his first game with four three-pointers in a game since January, 2013.

