Dwyane Wade Surprised A Fan At Her High School Prom

Nicole Muxo, a senior at Archbishop Coleman Carroll High School in Miami made a video in which she asked Dwyane Wade to be her date for the prom.



Wade surprised Muxo by first calling her at the dance and then walking through the door in a suit and holding flowers. And true to his radical fashion sense, Wade wore red loafers with no socks (see image below).

Wade later posted a photo to Instagram with the caption, “I had a blast at Prom w Nicole Muxo… Never be 2 scared to ask.. They might just say yes…#dreamsdocometrue.” Here is a video of the surprise (More photos can be seen at SI.com)…

