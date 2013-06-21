Dwyane Wade Refused To Answer Questions After Winning The NBA Championship Until Reporters Called Him 'Three'

When Dwyane Wade told reporters after game seven to call him “three” and not Dwyane, most of the reporters might have thought he was joking.



But when Mark Schwarz opened the questioning by calling the three-time NBA champions “Dwyane,” Wade looked away with a smile on his face. At that point, the media started to play along.

Here is a look at the reporters reluctantly calling him, “Three”…

