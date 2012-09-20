Dwyane Wade Can't Decide Which Finger His Second NBA Championship Ring Should Go On

It must be rough to be Dwyane Wade. Yesterday he was being fitted for his championship ring and he momentarily struggled to decide which finger the ring should go on.



There’s also what may be subtle jab at his ex-wife, as he mentions he can’t wear the new ring on his left ring finger because he hopes to someday be “happily married”…

Oh to be a millionaire NBA player.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

