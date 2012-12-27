Dwyane Wade Appeared To Intentionally Kick An Opponent In The Groin

As Dwyane Wade brought the ball up the court during the fourth quarter of tonight’s Heat-Bobcats game, Ramon Sessions came up to Wade and attempted to intentionally foul Wade by wrapping him up. As Wade fell backwards, he leg came up and caught Sessions in the groin, sending him to the floor.



Several members of the Bobcats immediately took exception to the play. And replay showed that there was a delay between the contact and Wade kicking out his leg, suggesting the contact was intentional.

It will be interesting to see if the league has the guts to discipline one of their stars. Here’s the video (via SportsSouthBobcats)…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.