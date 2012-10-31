Dwight Howard's First Shot With The Lakers Was A Missed Dunk

The biggest name to switch teams this off-season was Dwight Howard, and tonight marked his first game in the Lakers gold and purple. And like most people on their first day at a new job, Howard might have been a little nervous. At least that might explain how just a little over one minute into the game, Howard attempted his first shot, a dunk, and missed…



To be fair, Howard did come back on the very next trip down the court and converted this pretty little jump hook for his first points with the Lakers…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.