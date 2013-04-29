Dwight Howard Was Ejected From What Could Be His Final Game As A Laker

Dwight Howard thought the referees were allowing too much contact underneath and angrily snapped and pointed at one of the officials. The referree responded by calling a technical foul on Howard, his second of the game.



The Lakers, who were already without several players due to various injuries, couldn’t afford to lose Howard if they had any hope of coming from behind and forcing a game five. Instead, this ejection likely means the end of the Lakers season and possibly the end of Howard’s tenure with the team, as he will become a free agent after the season…

