WATCH: Dwight Howard Is In A Commercial For 'Call Of Duty'

Sometimes product endorsements are not very believable. But considering the NBA is currently locked out, it would not surprise us one bit if Dwight Howard is spending his free time playing the newest game in the “Call of Duty” warfare video game franchise.



Here is the commercial for “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3,” in which Howard joins Jonah Hill and Sam Worthington. Howard’s appearance comes at 1:20.



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

