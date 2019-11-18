The best throw of Dwayne Haskins' young NFL career was negated by a holding call

Jim Mone/AP Dwayne Haskins.

Washington Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins made an impressive, scrambling, 67-yard throw to receiver Terry McLaurin.

The play, which would have been the best of Haskins’ young career, was called back because of holding.

The Redskins ended up punting three plays later.

Dwayne Haskins made the best throw of his young career on Sunday, but it didn’t even count.

In the second quarter, Haskins, making his second career start, got flushed from the pocket by the New York Jets. While on the run, Haskins tossed a floating, 67-yard bomb to rookie wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who made the catch and took it an additional 15 yards or so.

Unfortunately, the play got called back because of a holding penalty on the Washington Redskins.

Washington ran three more plays, didn’t get a first down and punted.

Play didn't count but a nice 67-yard pass from #Redskins rookies Dwayne Haskins and Terry Mclaurin pic.twitter.com/usS0snsWH3 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 17, 2019

