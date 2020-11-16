Dustin Johnson had to tell his younger brother caddying for him to stop crying on the final hole so he could wrap up the Masters

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Dustin Johnson and his brother and caddy Austin Johnson.

Dustin Johnson’s brother Austin Johnson caddied for him at the Masters.

As Dustin Johnson won the Masters, cameras caught Austin Johnson wiping away tears.

Johnson told CBS after his win that he had to tell Austin to stop crying as they approached the 18th hole because he was making Dustin cry with one hole left to play.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

As Dustin Johnson wrapped up his win at the Masters on Sunday, he had to tell his brother to hold back his tears.

Johnson’s brother Austin Johnson caddied for him during Dustin’s historic -20 at Augusta National. After Johnson tapped in his final putt to win the tournament, cameras showed Johnson and Austin hug, with Austin wiping away tears afterward while Johnson stayed composed.

After the tournament, Johnson told CBS’s Jim Nantz that he had to tell Austin to hold back his tears as they approached the 18th hole.

“I had to jab him a little bit on 18 because he was tearing up and made me tear up, I’m like, ‘I still gotta finish this off, I can’t be crying,'” Johnson said.

Here was Johnson’s final putt to win the tournament and his embrace with Austin.

“The long-awaited Masters has a long-awaited champion in Dustin Johnson!” pic.twitter.com/Obn2JrQLXO — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 15, 2020

Caddying for your brother as he wins the Masters must be an incredible feeling. Austin Johnson soaked it all in after Dustin's final putt in Augusta. pic.twitter.com/aECNedCL1w — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 15, 2020

According to Golf Monthly, Austin has caddied for Johnson since 2013 when he replaced Johnson’s previous caddy Bobby Brown.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling to experience all this with my brother,” Johnson said. “He’s been a big help being on my bag. I love him being on the bag. Wouldn’t want anyone else there. To share all these memories and moments with him, it’s incredible… It was a lot of fun. I’ll remember this for the rest of my life.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.