Minor League Team Introduces New Racing Mascots Based On Popular Baseball Movie

Several Major League Baseball teams have racing mascots, including the Washington Nationals (presidents) and the Milwaukee Brewers (sausages). But one minor league team has introduced their own racers. And they may be the best characters yet.



Racing mascots, in which over-sized characters based upon a particular theme participate in a race between innings, are a growing fad in Major League Baseball. The Durham Bulls, a minor league affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, have three new racing mascots based on the main characters from the popular baseball movie, “Bull Durham.”

The racers, Nuke, Crash, and Annie, debuted during the Bulls’ home opener earlier this week. And if you loved the movie Bull Durham, you’ll love this video (via MiLB.com)…

