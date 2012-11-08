Kevin Durant Dunks On 20-Year-Old Lithuanian Phenom In His Fourth NBA Game

Tony Manfred

Toronto Raptors rookie Jonas Valanciunas had his best game of his young NBA career last night, scoring 18 points and grabbing 6 rebounds in a 108-88 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

But in the first quarter, Kevin Durant emphatically welcomed the 20-year-old Lithuanian to the league with a posterizing dunk.

Valanciunas has all the tools to be a defence force inside once he learns the game, so don’t expect to see a whole lot of these in the future:

