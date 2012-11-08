Kevin Durant Dunks On 20-Year-Old Lithuanian Phenom In His Fourth NBA Game

Toronto Raptors rookie Jonas Valanciunas had his best game of his young NBA career last night, scoring 18 points and grabbing 6 rebounds in a 108-88 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.



But in the first quarter, Kevin Durant emphatically welcomed the 20-year-old Lithuanian to the league with a posterizing dunk.

Valanciunas has all the tools to be a defence force inside once he learns the game, so don’t expect to see a whole lot of these in the future:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.