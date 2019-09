Oklahoma State upset second-ranked Missouri tonight. But this game will best be remembered for the monster alley-oop dunk by the Cowboys’ Markel Brown.



Unfortunately for Brown, he was given a technical foul for taunting after the dunk. It was his second technical foul of the night and he was ejected.

Here is the video…



