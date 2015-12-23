A free-falling drone nearly crashed into one of the world's best skiers in the middle of a race

Austrian skier Marcel Hirscher narrowly avoided what would have been a scary and somewhat surreal accident during the World Cup slalom in Italy when a drone came tumbling out of the sky and crashed into the mountain right as Hirscher flew past.

Here’s video (via Nick Zaccardi):

Hirscher still managed to take second in the event, which is pretty good when you also have to stave off stray, out-of-control drones mid-race.

Hirscher seemed to take the near-decapitation lightly, posting an Instagram afterward with the caption, “Heavy air traffic in Italy”:





