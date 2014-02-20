Chicago Driver Walks Away Unhurt After Being Hit By Train

A woman walked away without injury after her car was hit by a train in a Chicago suburb, and the collision was caught on video.

According to KTLA, the car was stuck in the snow on the tracks in Des Plaines, Ill., and the woman was trying to move as the Metra commuter train approached.

Local outlet WGNtv reports that the woman walked away from the accident, declining medical treatment. Here’s the frightening video:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.