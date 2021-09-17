Dramatic video shows a stolen Range Rover ramming a vehicle with 2 child passengers and crashing into 10 cars parked on suburban street, police say

Police said a Range Rover had been reported stolen on a nearby street before the collisions took place. Getty Images

Video footage has emerged of a stolen Range Rover crashing into parked cars in a London suburb.

At least ten cars were damaged, including one with two children in it, according to the Metropolitan Police.

There have been no arrests but inquiries are ongoing, the police said.

Dramatic footage shows the driver of a stolen Range Rover causing chaos on a suburban street in east London, England.

A video shared widely on social media shows the Range Rover ramming and reversing into other vehicles and leaving a trail of broken parts behind. Alarms can be heard ringing as the black car collides with parked cars, the clip shows.

According to the Metropolitan Police, the incident led to the damage of “at least 10” vehicles.

One of the struck vehicles had two children as passengers, a police spokesperson told Insider via email.

The Range Rover, which can be seen in the video smashing into other vehicles, had been reported stolen from a nearby address shortly before the rampage took place, according to the police.

After smashing into the vehicles, police said that the Range Rover’s driver left the car and got into another vehicle before police arrived.

There were no reported injuries or arrests following the incident on September 12. The Metropolitan Police told Insider that inquiries are ongoing.