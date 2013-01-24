Drexel Beats Hofstra With Half-Court Buzzer-Beater

It is just the Colonial Athletic Association, but a 55-foot shot at the buzzer for the win is exciting at any level.



Hofstra had just tied the game at 52-52 with just 5.9 seconds remaining. Drexel still had plenty of time, but struggled to get the ball up the court. So that left Frantz Massenat with no choice but to shove his way between two defenders and throw up a desperation shot at the buzzer from mid-court.

It went in. Here’s the video…

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.