An American fighter threw 21 punches in a fight-finishing sequence, and said he's motivated to one day take on 'the Khabibs, the Conors' of UFC

Drew Dober is determined to add his name to a lightweight division full of big names, and is hoping if he continues to win in style, like he did Wednesday, he can eventually challenge Conor McGregor.

The American southpaw secured his second win of the year at the UFC Fight Night event in Jacksonville, Florida.

Dober’s victory was so good, he was awarded a $US50,000 performance-related bonus.

Watch him throw 21 punches in his second round knockout-winning sequence below.

An American UFC fighter threw 21 punches in a knockout-winning sequence, and is motivated to keep winning in style so he can one day fight “the Khabibs and the Conors” of the division.

Drew Dober, 31, won the first round by out-punching his “UFC Fight Night” opponent Alexander Hernandez, landing 24 of 58 (41%) of his strikes while stifling one of his opponent’s two takedown attempts.

In the second round, Dober increased his striking activity, landing 61 of 145 (42%) which included a fight-finishing sequence of 21 shots interrupted by just one takedown, which Dober escaped, before he closed the show for good.

Watch it unfold right here:

Or here if you’re in a different region:

Dober has his eyes on the UFC’s top lightweights

“I want bigger and better fights,” Dober said after winning behind-closed-doors in Jacksonville, Florida. “I want to compete with the best in the world and to do so I have to keep winning.”

The 155-pound weight class has arguably the greatest depth in the UFC’s entire talent pool, with Khabib Nurmagomedov reigning as champion, Justin Gaethje the interim title holder, then Tony Ferguson, Conor McGregor, and Dustin Poirier completing the top five.

Dober wants to gatecrash that lightweight party. “I want to fight the Khabibs, the Conors, the Dustin Poiriers of the world and I just have to keep winning so I can actually put myself in the main event and compete with those guys,” he said.

“This is a huge dream of mine, I’m a huge fan and lover of the sport. Just being able to compete with the best in the world excites me. “

Dober has put together an attention-grabbing run this year having previously excelled at the UFC 246 show in Las Vegas, which was headlined by McGregor’s 40-second rout over Donald Cerrone at 170-pounds.

Dober knocked Nasrat Haqparast down with a crafty left hand in the very first round in January, holding him down with one fist, then punching him 11 times while he lay defenseless on the canvas.

Victory that night earned him a $US50,000 performance-related bonus, a bonus he received once again for his thrilling striking

Though the additional cash is nice, Dober is returning to the practise mats.

“I need to go back to the drawing board, I need to improve because there’s lots of mistakes I made in the cage tonight that I have to fix,” he said.

Dober’s win was on the main card of the UFC’s midweek show, a few fights after Gabriel Benitez suffered a horrific leg injury and Brian Kelleher’s one-punch knockout win over Hunter Azure.

Later, Glover Teixeira, a 40-year-old MMA veteran, rolled back the years to obliterate Anthony Smith, sending his younger American opponent to the hospital with two missing teeth, a broken nose, and a broken orbital bone.

The beating was so severe and injuries so horrific, the UFC president Dana White said “it was tough to watch” from cageside.

The UFC returns to the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville on Saturday for the final night of its three shows in Florida, before returning to Las Vegas for a May 30 event at the UFC Apex.

