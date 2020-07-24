Fauci threw out the ceremonial first pitch to the MLB season and it did not go well

Rob Carr/Getty Images Dr. Anthony Fauci threw out the ceremonial first pitch of Opening Day and was sure to socially distance the ball from the catcher’s mitt.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, threw out the ceremonial first pitch of MLB Opening Day.

Fauci is a fan of the World Series champion Washington Nationals and took the mound in a Nationals jersey, hat, and face mask.

His first pitch was absolutely dreadful, flying extremely wide and short of the plate.

To be fair, he has more important things to worry about at the moment.

You can watch Fauci’s dismal first pitch below.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Read more:



Mike Tyson to make his return to boxing at 54 with an 8-round exhibition against Roy Jones Jr.

30 vintage photos show what every MLB stadium used to look like

The team formerly known as the Washington Redskins will temporarily be called the ‘Washington Football Team,’ and even LeBron James is roasting them for the lacklustre title

Christian Pulisic couldn’t stop Liverpool FC’s Premier League title parade, but the young American proved once again why he’s one of the league’s most exciting talents

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.