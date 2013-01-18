Maybe This Hilarious Video Will Help Walmart Find Its 100K Ex-Military Employees

Only days ago, Wal-Mart announced plans to hire 100,000 military veterans to work in their retail stores over the next five years, but it didn’t take long for the jokes to come.



Some in my own military circles even laughed about the possibility of military checkpoints and vehicle searches reminiscent of Iraq and Afghanistan in the parking lots.

But Conan O’Brien took a different track: the retired Drill Sergeant. In this hilarious video, O’Brien shows the military group with the “excellent people skills.”

Take a look.



