Watch Donald Trump give kids helicopter rides at the Iowa state fair

This weekend, the Iowa State Fair is teeming with presidential hopefuls giving speeches atop a hay bale, stuffing their faces with greasy, fried foods, and enjoying carnival rides.

But real-estate tycoon and Republican candidate Donald Trump, true to form, is taking it a step further, becoming perhaps the first candidate to arrive by helicopter. He also fulfilled a promise by offering kids helicopter rides over the fair grounds.

The video below shows Donald Trump taking a troop of kids from the fair up in the air in his branded helicopter:

Trump and company may be having fun now. But after his Iowa trip, he is due back New York City to appear for jury duty. The real-estate mogul, who claims his personal fortune is in excess of $US10 billion, will face a $US250 fine for missing jury duty five times over nine years.

Trump is also slated to release his platforms on immigration and tax policy soon, he has told The Washington Post For now, he seems to be enjoying a sunny weekend in Iowa — and a commanding lead in the polls.

