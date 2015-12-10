VIDEO: Watch Donald Trump struggle with a bald eagle during a photo shoot

Time magazine released behind-the-scenes footage on Wednesday of Donald Trump trying to make his way through an unusual photo shoot earlier this year.

For an August cover story on the Republican presidential front-runner, Trump posed with a bald eagle in his Trump Tower office.

In the photo released from the shoot, Trump sits focused at his desk while the eagle, patriotically named Uncle Sam, is perched nearby.

It turned out that a lot more went into that photo shoot than met the eye — and that bald eagles might not make natural companions for such events. “What you will do for a cover. This bird is seriously dangerous but beautiful,” Trump said at one point in the video.

Trump was a runner-up for Time’s 2015 Person of the Year award, which was also announced Wednesday.

At another point in the video, the eagle lunged for Trump’s hand as he sat at his desk.

Trump also had to deal with the bird’s antics at other point during the shoot.

And had to adjust his hair as a result.

Watch the full video below:

