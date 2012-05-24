Donald Driver Wins 'Dancing With The Stars' And Celebrates With Worst Dance Ever

Donald Driver is the latest football player to win “Dancing With The Stars,” joining Emmit Smith and Hines Ward. Good for him. Congrats.



But when a football player wins a dancing competition, it is probably not a good idea to celebrate with a horrible celebration “dance” or saying that he “thinks it is the same” when asked how it compares to winning the Super Bowl.

His teammates will never let him live this one down…

Here is the winning dance:





