A Phillies Outfielder Unleashed One Of The Greatest Throws You'll Ever See

It was ironic that Domonic Brown even had to make the throw. The only reason the runner was on third base was because earlier in the inning, the young Phillies outfielder lost a routine flyball in the night sky, leading to a triple for Jay Bruce.



But two batters later, Brown got a chance to redeem himself on another flyball. And boy did he ever, catching the ball and unleashing one of the prettiest throws you will ever see to nail Bruce at the plate by 10 feet.

Here’s the throw…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.