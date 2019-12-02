Miami Dolphins bamboozle Philadelphia Eagles with punter-to-kicker trick play touchdown pass

FOX The Miami Dolphins pulled out all the stops to score on fourth-and-goal against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Miami Dolphins executed the best trick play of the NFL season against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Facing fourth-and-goal from the one-yard line, the Dolphins trotted out their field goal unit only to shift out into a wild formation that left the Eagles defence confounded.

After punter/holder Matt Haack took the snap, he drew the attention of the Eagles defence before shoveling a pass to kicker Jason Sanders to score an easy touchdown.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Miami Dolphins pulled off the best trick play of the NFL season against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Facing fourth-and-goal from the one-yard line late in the second quarter, the Dolphins brought out their field goal unit.

But rather than line up for the field goal, Miami shifted four players wide to the right, and five others wide to the left, leaving just long snapper Taybor Pepper and punter/holder Matt Haack in the middle of the field with the ball before the snap.

The Eagles unit did their best to respond, matching the Dolphins’ numbers at the ball and overloading the left side, apparently in anticipation of a screen pass.

Haack then took the snap, and after feinting a run to the left and forcing the Eagles defence to crash on him, shoveled a pass to kicker Jason Sanders, who had shrugged off a block and slipped into the end zone completely unmarked.

Touchdown Dolphins.

On Twitter, fans were in awe of the Dolphins trickery, hailing it as one of the best plays of the year.

I have never seen this play before. Has anyone? https://t.co/Bkr9I3FnH6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 1, 2019

Believe it or not, the Miami Dolphins now have the coolest play of the year (????: @NFL)pic.twitter.com/mofTD5Modo — The Ringer (@ringer) December 1, 2019

The Dolphins should just keep running that play as their base offense for the rest of the season. Who cares. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) December 1, 2019

Dolphins P Matt Haack TD PASS to Dolphins K Jason Sanders. Glorious. (Via: @nfl). pic.twitter.com/gR9oPkWPrK — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 1, 2019

Dolphins with an unreal “swinging gate” fake FG play for a TD. Nothing to lose Dolphins are fun as hell. — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) December 1, 2019

The Miami Dolphins have been playing through a lost season for basically the entire year, but even with the team’s front office waiting for 2020, the players and coaches on the field are clearly still in it to win it.

Read more:

The Patriots took 2 planes to their game in Houston to keep sick players away from their healthy teammates

Browns and Steelers trade barbs through T-shirts ahead of rematch after Myles Garrett-Mason Rudolph brawl

Dog-pee celebration costs Ole Miss game against archrival Mississippi State

One lucky bettor won $US100,000 thanks to Cowboys’ bizarre decision to kick a late, nearly meaningless field goal against the Patriots

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.