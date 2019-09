It is rough time for Mark Sanchez in New York. There is Tim Tebow breathing over his shoulder. The Jets have a brutal early-season schedule. And he is dating Eva Longoria. Ok, that last one isn’t so bad.



But now he has defenders sacking him and then doing the Pee-Wee Herman dance. That’s just cruel…

