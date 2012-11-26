Dolphins Game Interrupted By Malfunctioning Sprinkler System

It is not easy to have a rain delay when there is not a cloud in the sky. But that is exactly what happened in Miami as the Dolphins-Seahawks game was unexpectedly delayed for a few minutes when the sprinkler system started, sending officials running away from the water, and the sweaty players running towards it…



[image url="http://farm9.staticflickr.com/8477/8218543412_8654d70dc9_o.gif" link="http://farm9.staticflickr.com/8477/8218543412_8654d70dc9_o.gif" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

