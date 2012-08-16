Watch A Very Sad Chad Johnson Get Cut From The Miami Dolphins

Tuesday night’s episode of “Hard Knocks” on HBO featured a very dramatic scene in which head coach Joe Philbin informs Chad Johnson he’s been cut from the team.



Philbin tells Johnson it’s not just about his recent alleged domestic violence incident with soon-to-be ex-wife Evelyn Lozada, but a number of reasons that boil down to him not being the right fit for the Dolphins.

We had a bit of a discussion in the newsroom about how the whole scene seems a bit contrived for TV, or at the very least, Johnson was well aware of his fate before he stepped into Philbin’s office.

Why?

1) Dolphins GM Jeff Ireland wasn’t there, and 2) considering how many times Johnson’s been fined in the past we doubt he looked this dejected when that’s happened before, therefore he knew this meeting was going to a much bigger deal than just getting fined or suspended.

Here’s the video, via The Nosebleeds:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

