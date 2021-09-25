Video shows Dog the Bounty Hunter knocking on Brian Laundrie’s door as he joins the search efforts

Officials have been searching a vast nature preserve in Florida for Brian Laundrie for over a week.

Laundrie is a person of interest in the case surrounding Gabby Petito’s homicide.

Dog the Bounty Hunter has joined the search and is urging people to contact him with tips.

Dog the Bounty Hunter has joined the search efforts for Brian Laundrie, who has been missing since last week and is a person of interest in the case surrounding Gabby Petito’s murder.

Video shared on social media showed the reality TV star, whose real name is Duane Chapman, knocking on the door of Laundrie’s parents’ home in North Port, Florida, on Saturday.

In a clip shared by journalist Brian Entin, Chapman can be seen looking around the property before approaching the front door and eventually knocking. He waits for a few moments before turning to leave.

Someone can be heard asking him if he can share why he is there.

“Really now, come on, you know,” Chapman says before getting in his car to leave. When asked if he has any tips, Dog tells people to call 833-TELL-DOG if they have information.

The FBI is encouraging the public to contact them with tips concerning Laundrie and Petito at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Laundrie’s parents reported him missing on September 17, two days before Petito’s body was found near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Laundrie had been staying with his parents since September 1, when he returned alone from a long road trip he was on with Petito, his girlfriend. Petito’s family reported her missing on September 11.

Officials have been searching over a week for Laundrie in a vast nature preserve where he was said to have gone on a hike. A federal arrest warrant was issued for Laundrie on Wednesday in relation to unauthorized use of a debit card.

