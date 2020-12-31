A very good dog interrupted a professional soccer game by stealing a cleat and running on the field, and now a player is adopting the pup

Meredith Cash
Reuters/TwitterRaúl Castro has committed to adopting ‘Cachito’ — the dog who went viral for interrupting a pro soccer game — after carrying the pup off the pitch.
  • A very good dog interrupted a professional soccer game in Potosi, Bolivia, on Christmas Eve.
  • During a match between The Strongest and Nacional Potosi in the Bolivian professional football league, a fluffy grey dog ran onto the field with a cleat in its mouth.
  • Play continued for a few moments while “Cachito” – as the dog has been dubbed by fans – chased around players and sought belly rubs from the athletes.
  • The Strongest star Raúl Castro eventually caught Cachito and carried the canine off the pitch.
  • Castro has since announced that he intends to adopt Cachito and tsaid hat he’s already “contacted the shelter where the puppy is,” according to Pagina Siete.
  • Check out the clip of Cachito wreaking havoc at The Strongest-Nacional Potosi game December 24 below:
