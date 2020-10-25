Los Angeles Dodgers blow Game 4 of the World Series after falling apart defensively on final play

AP Photo/David J. Phillip Randy Arozarena slides into home plate to win Game 4 of the World Series.

The Dodgers fell apart defensively on the final play of Game 4 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

After a miscue in centerfield and a missed play at the plate, the Rays won Game 4 in dramatic fashion to even up the World Series at two games apiece.

The Dodgers will have to forget about their terrible collapse quickly, as Game 5 is set for Sunday night.

The Los Angeles Dodgers suffered an unbelievable defensive collapse on the final play of Game 4 to suddenly give the Tampa Bay Rays life in the World Series.

After a back-and-forth game that saw both teams hold, lose, and retake leads, the Dodgers led the Rays 7-6 heading into the bottom of the ninth inning, with closer Kenley Jansen taking the mound to finish out the game and hopefully give Los Angeles a 3-1 in the World Series.

Jensen struck out the first batter he faced, gave up a single, then forced a line-out to left field, leaving the Dodgers one out away from being one game away from the World Series. Rays slugger Randy Arozarena worked a walk, moving the tying run into scoring position, meaning the outcome of the game would come down to outfielder Brett Phillips, who, coming into the game had recorded just two at-bats in the postseason.

What unfolded next was about as wild as baseball can get.

Trailing in the count 1-2, Phillips made some good contact with a ball over the plate.

Phillips’ slapper looped just past the Dodgers’ deepest infielder and dropped in for a hit.

Centerfielder Chris Taylor made a play on the ball, but bobble his initial attempt, allowing Kevin Kiermaier to score the game-tying run uncontested.

Taylor eventually was able to gather the ball and threw a bullet into his cut-off man, Max Muncy, who turned to throw home to stop the game-winning run from scoring.

When Muncy threw the ball, it looked like the Dodgers would have Randy Arozarena dead to rights at the plate, as he had stumbled to the ground after rounding third.

But catcher Will Smith didn’t know that Arozarena had fallen. He tried to make a play at the plate with a swiping tag. However, his aggressive defensive play proved costly as the ball skipped away before he made the catch.

Thanks to not one, but two terrible defensive miscues on the final play of the game, Arozarena came home to score the game-winning run, tying the World Series at two games apiece.

And with that, it was time to celebrate.

Watch the entire play unfold right here:

