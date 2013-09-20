The Dodgers Jumped Into The D-Backs' Pool To Celebrate Clinching A Playoff Spot

The Dodgers clinched the NL West division title with a win over the Diamondbacks and then celebrated by jumping in the pool beyond the outfield fence at Chase Field.
It was a move that probably didn’t sit well with fans of the Dodgers’ division rival. And as celebrations for things less than a championship go, this was a bit over the top.
Here is the video via Fox Sports:
