The Dodgers Jumped Into The D-Backs' Pool To Celebrate Clinching A Playoff Spot

Cork Gaines

The Dodgers clinched the NL West division title with a win over the Diamondbacks and then celebrated by jumping in the pool beyond the outfield fence at Chase Field.

It was a move that probably didn’t sit well with fans of the Dodgers’ division rival. And as celebrations for things less than a championship go, this was a bit over the top.

Here is the video via Fox Sports:

