Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly threw a 96mph fastball behind the head of Houston Astros slugger Alex Bregman and later nearly sparked baseball's first brawl of the season

Bob Levey/Getty Images Astros manager Dusty Baker told reporters postgame that Kelly had yelled ‘Nice swing b—-‘ at Carlos Correa after striking him out to end the inning.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly threw a 96mph fastball behind the head of Houston Astros slugger Alex Bregman.

Kelly continued to miss the strike zone far inside, before eventually striking out Carlos Correa to end the inning.

Kelly and Correa traded barbs after the strikeout, with Astros manager Dusty Baker telling reporters that Kelly yelled, “Nice swing, b—-,” at Correa.

The benches of both teams cleared, but no real brawl came of the tense moment.

The feud between the two sides dates back to the 2017 World Series and the Astros cheating scandal that was revealed in the offseason.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Los Angeles Dodgers know how to hold a grudge.

On Tuesday night, facing off against the Houston Astros for the first time this season, Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly answered a question that had been on the minds of baseball fans for months – how far would Los Angeles go to find their vengeance?

In the sixth inning, Kelly appeared to lean into the villain role. Having been unable to place in fastball and getting up to a 3-0 count against Astros slugger Alex Bregman, Kelly sent a 96mph fastball buzzing behind Bregman’s head. Bregman ducked out of the threatening pitch, exhaled, and took his base.

And there we have it Joe Kelly takes a shot at Alex Bregman pic.twitter.com/AC9GZimUKO — 2020 Astros Shame Tour (@AsteriskTour) July 29, 2020

Control is not exactly Kelly’s strong suit, with the pitcher having infamously sent a ball through his own window after a wild pitch in his back yard during the quarantine.

Are we 100% sure Joe Kelly was throwing at those Astros? ???? (????: @MLBONFOX) pic.twitter.com/9FJN4FeBbT — theScore (@theScore) July 29, 2020

But a few more pitches well inside seemed to show that Kelly was willing to send a message, with a wild pitch sending Carlos Correa to the ground and advancing the runners on base. A pitch later, Kelly struck out Correa with an off-speed pitch, ending the inning, and walk off the mound in triumph.

ICYMI: Joe Kelly vs. the Astros last night. pic.twitter.com/704pdz5USr — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 29, 2020

As he walked off, he continued to jaw at Correa, and at one point, made this face:

Joe Kelly is 32 years old, going on 12 pic.twitter.com/ZvTqG2UU2l — SportsTalk 790 (@SportsTalk790) July 29, 2020

Astros manager Dusty Baker told reporters after the game that Kelly yelled to Correa, “Nice swing, b—-,” prompting an escalation in their shouting match. Eventually, the benches cleared, but no real punches were thrown.

Benches have cleared at the Dodgers/Astros game after Kelly and Correa got into it ???? (via @jorgecastillo)pic.twitter.com/G77Y7cvQl3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 29, 2020

After the game, Kelly denied any intent to do harm. “My accuracy isn’t the best,” he told reporters, per ESPN.

Still, looking at where Kelly missed through the inning, his reaction after recording the final out, and the history between the two teams, it’s not hard to read between the lines.

The Astros bested the Dodgers in the 2017 World Series, only for it to be revealed last year that Houston took part in a sign-stealing scheme that tainted their trophy.

Los Angeles, always the bridesmaid and never the World Series champion for the past decade or so, were understandably miffed with the Astros. Heading into the season, there was widespread speculation that the Dodgers, along with the rest of Major League Baseball, would let Houston know how they felt with a few keenly placed beanballs.

Then, the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the sports world for four months, making arguments about the past and who deserved a fastball to the side seem petty in the grand scheme of reality.

But as Kelly and the Dodgers proved on Tuesday night, there still was a score to be settled.

Read more:

Patrick Mahomes spent some of his $US503 million Chiefs mega deal buying a stake in the Kansas City Royals, becoming the youngest owner in MLB history

The Miami Marlins season is on hold after just 3 games due to outbreak of 17 positive COVID-19 cases in the clubhouse

The Phillies are scheduled to play 3 days after facing coronavirus-infected Marlins players. An expert says it might be too soon.

A baseball card of Fauci mid-pitch from the MLB opening game is now the best selling card in the history for ToppsNow

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.