Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf made the worst blunder of the season but found redemption with the game-winning touchdown

- DK Metcalf had a wild game on Sunday.
- In the first quarter, Metcalf fumbled away a sure touchdown after he began celebrating a bit too early.
- Metcalf made up for his error in the fourth quarter, catching the game-winning touchdown in the final minuts of the game.
DK Metcalf had a long day on Sunday.
The second-year Seahawks wide receiver made a rookie mistake in the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys, fumbling away a surefire touchdown because he thought he was in the clear.
Metcalf burned his defender and caught a beautiful over-the-shoulder ball that Russell Wilson dropped in the bucket. All he had to do was keep running, and he was home free.
But Metcalf seemed to think he had a bit more clearance than he actually had on Tevon Diggs, who, in a great show of stubborn defending, sprinted to make up ground and punched the ball out of the receiver’s hand. The ball was fumbled out of the end zone for a touchback, giving the Cowboys possession.
It was a tough break for Metcalf, who so far has been a stud for the Seahawks passing attack.
Thankfully, he got the chance to make up for his error.
With the Seahawks trailing 31-30 with just over two minutes remaining, Metcalf capped off a beautiful drive with another over-the-shoulder catch. This time, he was already across the goal line by the time he came down with the ball.
.@DangeRussWilson and @dkm14 connect for six!
????: FOX pic.twitter.com/Xi4eQDzdYw
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 27, 2020
The Seahawks made one final defensive stand and went on to continue their undefeated start to the season. For Metcalf, it was a brilliant recovery and likely came with a lesson he won’t soon forget.
