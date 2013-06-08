Djokovic Loses Crucial 5th Set Point When He Touches The Net

Up a break in the fifth set of his French Open semifinal match-up against Rafael Nadal and tied 40-40 in the eighth game, Novak Djokovic appeared to go up in the game with an easy cross-court slam.



But after hitting the ball, Djokovic fell into the net and the point was awarded to Nadal. By rule, the play must officially be over (second bounce) before a player can touch the net. Nadal would go on to win the game and even the set…



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.