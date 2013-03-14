MLS Defender Scored A Beautiful Goal From 30 Yards Out

The Seattle Sounders advanced to the semifinals of the CONCACAF Champions League with a 3-2 win over Mexican club Tigres de la UANL.



Seattle’s comeback was helped by this screaming goal from 30 yards out off the foot of Djimi Traore. Defenders don’t often get a chance to show off their goal-scoring skills in open play, but Traore made the most of his opportunity…

