Video Distributor DigiMeld Secures $2 Million Series A

DigiMeld, a midtown-based video distribution company, has raised a $2 million Series A round.



The company was founded by CEO and serial entrepreneur Alex Mashinsky, a holder of 52 patents and founder of Arbinet-thexchange (ARBX). Essentially, it’s a P2P delivery system for video, which makes it sound akin to Pando to us.

The company currently has a staff of 10, mostly technical. Mashinsky plans to use the new capital to add four or five people to his team, focusing on sales and marketing.

