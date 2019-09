One of the blocks the NFL is trying to get rid of is the blindside hit on defenseless players. And on this turnover, that is exactly what Vikings defensive Jared Allen did when he launched himself and targeted the head and neck area of an opponent. Amazingly, no flag was thrown on the play…



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.