Texas Tech Coach Physically Confronts Assistant Coach

Texas Tech had an unexpectedly tough time with Kansas today. And head coach Tommy Tuberville appeared to lose his cool when he confronted an assistant coach on the sideline with what some are calling a “slap.”



At first it does appear to be a slap, knocking off the headset and the hat of the assistant. But a closer look at the slow motion replay (see video below) seems to indicate that Tuberville just grabs the headset off the assistant. And while that would not be as bad as a slap, you can imagine Tuberville will likely be disciplined for the physical confrontation (GIF via TheBigLead.com)…

Here’s the full video…

And here is the play in slow motion…

