Did NFL's 'Dirtiest Player' Intentionally Kick Matt Schaub In The Groin?

Ndamukong Suh had yet another questionable play today during the Lions’ Thanksgiving Day loss to the Houston Texans. In the first quarter, after Suh is pulled down rushing the quarterback, he kicks his leg out in the direction of Texans quarterback Matt Schaub hitting him in a very sensitive area of the body.



If this were any other player, most would probably just write it off as a unintentional and unlucky. But for a player that was recently voted the NFL’s “dirtiest player” in a poll of his fellow players, and considering his history of dirty plays, it is difficult to give Suh the benefit of the doubt.

Here’s the key moment. You can see the full video below (via CBS Sports)…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

