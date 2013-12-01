Chicago Bears Wide Receiver Raced A Cheetah And Won

In a documentary for Nat Geo Wild’s “Big Cat Week,” Devin Hester of the Chicago Bears and Chris Johnson of the Tennessee Titans raced against a pair of Cheetahs. While Johnson came up short in his race, Hester bested his beast.

Hester did have an advantage. Johnson and his Cheetah had to race two lengths of the 30-yard Cheetah exercise track at Busch Gardens in Tampa while Hester and his Cheetah raced four lengths. Hester had a decided advantage on the turns. Also, it appeared that Hester’s opponent was a little slow out of the gate.

Here are some GIFs (via Nat Geo Wild) of both races.

Here is a GIF of Hester’s run:

And here is Johnson losing to his Cheetah:

